Thai private sector starts using biometric authentication system

BANGKOK, 11th October 2017, (NNT) – A member of the Thai private sector has integrated a biometric authentication system into its transactions, as part of the Thailand 4.0 approach.

This move was made by Krungthai Card Public Company Limited (KTC) which has revamped its mobile application and implemented a login system that supports iris scanners and fingerprint readers.

The new banking application “TapKTC” makes Thailand the first nation in Southeast Asia and the third country in the world to adopt such technology.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

