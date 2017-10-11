Death Toll in California’s Wildfires Rises to 17, Hundreds Hospitalized

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – According to media reports, the death toll from wildfires that have swept through California’s wine country has increased to 17.

The death toll in wildfires that are raging across the western US state of California increased to 17 with hundreds of people having been hospitalized, Sputnik reported.

According to local officials, many people are still missing and some areas remain out of reach for emergency services, so the number of victims can further increase, The New York Times reported late Tuesday.

Two destructive wildfires reportedly devastated more than 52,000 acres in central California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys, which together account for the lion’s share of American wine production.

