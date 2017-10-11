Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Home > News > Death Toll in California’s Wildfires Rises to 17, Hundreds Hospitalized

Death Toll in California’s Wildfires Rises to 17, Hundreds Hospitalized

Eurocopter EC-120 of the Fresno US Police
TN News 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – According to media reports, the death toll from wildfires that have swept through California’s wine country has increased to 17.

The death toll in wildfires that are raging across the western US state of California increased to 17 with hundreds of people having been hospitalized, Sputnik reported.

According to local officials, many people are still missing and some areas remain out of reach for emergency services, so the number of victims can further increase, The New York Times reported late Tuesday.

Two destructive wildfires reportedly devastated more than 52,000 acres in central California’s Napa and Sonoma valleys, which together account for the lion’s share of American wine production.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

FAA says Thai aviation industry lacks sufficient qualified personnel

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck won’t quit, Thaksin silent

Breaking News

2 jailed for PDRC grenade attacks

Leave a Reply