BANGKOK — The military government announced Tuesday it will buy 10 more battle tanks from China at a price of 2 billion baht, on top of 28 recently ordered.

The purchase was approved Tuesday during the cabinet’s weekly meeting. Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said they will replace the aging battalion of American M41 tanks that’s set to retire in the next few years.

By Khaosod English