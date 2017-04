BANGKOK, 4 April 2017 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department warned southern residents to brace for heavy rains until the end of this week.

According to meteorologists, heavy rains have been forecast in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun until tomorrow.

