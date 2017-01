Seven southern provinces were warned to brace for heavy and very heavy torrential rains as of Friday until Saturday as the direct result of the strong high pressure area from China which has covered the northeastern region Friday night.

The seven southern provinces expected to be lashed with downpour for two running days are Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS