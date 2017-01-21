Trump signs executive order to abolish Obamacare law

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Donald Trump speaking at CPAC in Washington D.C.
PanARMENIAN.Net – President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at limiting the “burden” of the Obamacare health law that the incoming US leader has vowed to repeal, AFP reports.

During the signing in the Oval Office, Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus described the order as aimed at “minimizing the economic burden” of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, “pending repeal.”

Doing away with Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement is a top priority for Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress and, since Trump’s inauguration Friday, January 20, the White House.

