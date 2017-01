BANGKOK — A total of 80 people have reportedly been killed as a result of the flash floods in southern Thailand, claimed to have been the worst in decades.

Chatchai Promloed, chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention said Friday that 80 people had died and nearly two million people affected by floods in the southern region since the beginning of December.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee