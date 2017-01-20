Trump Vows Unity While Readying Plans To Roll Back Obama’s Programs

WASHINGTON — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged to unify what he called a divided nation and to bring change as he arrived in the capital for his January 20 inauguration.

While speaking of unity on the eve on his inauguration, Trump was readying a raft of dramatic measures to roll back policies of his predecessor, Barack Obama, through a series of executive orders targeting Obama’s climate-change regulations, immigration liberalization moves, international trade agreements, and restrictions on energy development.

“We’re going to unify our country,” Trump told a cheering crowd of thousands in front of Washington’s Lincoln Memorial after a concert that ended in a burst of fireworks.

“We’re going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many, many decades,” he said. “It’s going to change, I promise you.”

As hundreds of thousands of people were expected to celebrate or protest Trump’s inauguration in central Washington, Trump gave thanks to the millions who voted for him and made his upset election possible.

“It’s a movement like we’ve never seen anywhere in the world,” he said. “You’re not forgotten any more… We’re going to get it turned around. We’re going to bring our jobs back.”

Trump’s aides said his first hours in office would be marked by dramatic action and that his inaugural address would be shorter than many made by past presidents.

