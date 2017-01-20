Envoy sees more UK-Thai investment

The British ambassador is encouraging more British businessmen to invest in Thailand after Brexit, says the government.

Speaking after the UK ambassador to Thailand, Brian John Davidson, paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House Thursday, deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukhondhapatipak said the British envoy agreed to promote greater UK investment in Thailand after his country voted to leave the European Union (EU) in June last year.

PRANGTHONG JITCHAROENKUL