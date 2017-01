A group of handicapped protesters in wheelchairs took the subway to Civil Court yesterday to file a lawsuit against Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) over the lack of lifts at BTS stations.

Manit Inpim, the co-organiser of the group from Transport for All Foundation, said they was upset that the BMA failed to keep their promise to install lifts at all BTS skytrain stations as ordered by the Administrative Court.

