PHUKET: Two workmen were injured, one seriously, after an explosion on a boat under repair at Phuket Boat Lagoon north of Phuket Town today (Jan 20).

The explosion, on board the 45-foot motoryacht Serenity, under repair on the hardstand at the marina, ripped through the air at about 2pm, according to witnesses.

Eakkapop Thongtub