Second arrest warrant issued for Thaksin on revived Krisdamahanakorn’s bank loan case

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Wednesday issued a second warrant for the arrest of Thaksin Shinawatra to stand trial on a revived corruption case regarding the extension of 9.9 billion baht loans to companies owned by real estate developer, Krisdamahanakorn or KMC by state-run Krungthai Bank.

The court held its first hearing of the case against the fugitive former prime minister which dated back to 2012 when Thaksin and 26 others, who were former KTB officials and executives of the involved firm, were indicated by the Office of the Attorney-General for malfeasance in office in the loans extension despite the fact that KMC was already classified by the bank as a non-performing debtor with non-performing loans.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS