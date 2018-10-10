Complaints can be made at any police station nationwide, under new reform measures





Victims of crime can now lodge their complaints at any police station nationwide, under a regulation amended in line with law enforcement reform.

Former Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt-General Amnuay Nimmano announced the new rule on Tuesday, after he led fellow members of the justice reform committee to police headquarters to push through the new measures. Police who receive complaints are now tasked with forwarding the information to the station with jurisdiction within three days. Previously victims had to file their compliants at the station with jurisdiction over the area where the crime occurred.

