Democrats ‘may back regime’

By TN / October 10, 2018

The Democrat Party has a chance to form a coalition government led by pro-regime parties rather than cooperating with Pheu Thai as the opposition, political analysts say.

On Monday, the party kicked off its leadership contest with incumbent leader Abhisit Vejjajiva and two other candidates formally announcing their intention to vie for the top post.

