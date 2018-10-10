GT200 bomb detector company charged with selling fake products





BANGKOK, 10th October 2018 (NNT) – Don Mueng Kwaeng Court has sentenced an exectuive of Avia Satcom Co. Ltd, to nine years in prison for selling sub-standard GT200 remote substance detectors to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS).

Three members of Avia Satom Co. Ltd, including Mr. Suthiwat Wattanakit , Mrs. Sasakorn Pluemjai and Ms. Panthaweesap Sudyajai were accused of selling remote metal detectors worth 6.8 million baht that failed to work to CIFS.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

