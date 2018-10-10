Vegetarian Festival observed nationwide

BANGKOK, 10th October 2018 (NNT) – People both local and foreign have continued to join in Vegetarian Festival activities across the nation.
On Bangkok’s Yaowarat road, Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang did the honors of banging a ceremonial drum to set off the annual celebration, this year being observed on the theme “New Horizons, New Monarchy”. The governor also joined in the festivities by cooking a vegetarian noodle dish at the Scala Shark Fin Restaurant, distributing the cuisine to those attending the event and watching a flower parade and lion dance devoted to His Majesty the King. Over 100 shops have been set up along the two sides of Yaowarat road for the duration of the festival.
Meanwhile, at Phuket’s Bang Niew Shrine, residents have brought food containers to receive vegetarian meals being distributed free by the shrine. The act is called “Hiw Kao” and is a long standing Phuket tradition.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
