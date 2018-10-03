Culture Min invites all to join Vegetarian Festival





BANGKOK, 03 October 2018 (NNT) – The Culture Minister and his officials, have paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister as part of his ministry’s campaign to promote the Vegetarian Festival 2018. The Minister also invited everyone to take part in the annual event.

The Department of Religious Affairs and the Thai Council of Artists for the Promotion of Buddhism, the 2018 Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival organizing committee and the provincial chapters of the Association of Am Jui Tui are combining efforts to organize the nine-day festival in different parts of the Kingdom from October 9th to 17th. The organizers are encouraging all citizens to maintain moral codes, follow religious teachings, omit animal meat from their diet and engage in merit-making activities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article