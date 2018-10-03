Twitter Explodes as Users Report Instagram Down Globally

On Wednesday, social media users complained that Instagram was unavailable, showing some “5xx Server Error.” The network hasn’t commented on the reports so far.
According to the website Downdetector, users in Europe, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, as well as parts of the US have been experiencing issues with Instagram.
The first thing users do when Instagram is down appears to be tweeting to find out if they are alone in their difficulties with the social media platform. They have been using a very popular hashtag — #InstagramDown.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
