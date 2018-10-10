BMW i3 Italian Police
Fifty Against Two: Italian Migrants ‘Punch, Kick, Ram’ Policemen

By TN / October 10, 2018

Two Italian policemen detained a Gambian citizen, which led to them being encircled by a whole group of immigrants seeking to free him.

“There were 50 of them, against the two of us. Nevertheless, we managed to ultimately handcuff him,” the officers recalled, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

The policemen who spoke on the condition of anonymity serve in the traffic control department in the Italian city of Cerignola.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

