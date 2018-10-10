New Suspect Reportedly Arrested In Murder Of Bulgarian Journalist





A new suspect has been detained in connection with the murder of Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian media are reporting.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is scheduled to hold a press conference early on October 10 where he is expected to confirm details of the arrest, DW.com reported.

The suspect, described as a Bulgarian man between 20 and 30 years old, was detained in Germany, according to media reports. He allegedly left Bulgaria on October 7 for Germany, where his mother lives.

Television station TVN, where Marinova hosted an investigative program most recently featuring reporters probing suspected government corruption, said the new suspect did not know the slain journalist.

bTV, another Bulgarian broadcaster, claimed that police found the journalist’s mobile phone in the suspect’s apartment in the northern town of Ruse.

German authorities have so far declined to confirm the arrest.

