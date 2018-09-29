Police (Polizei) car in Berlin, Germany
Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Ravensburg Injures at Least 3 People

By TN / September 29, 2018

A stabbing attack in the German city of Ravensburg has left at least three people seriously injured, the police said.

According to a statement issued by the police on Twitter, the suspect, who attacked people with a knife, has already been arrested.

All the three victims were reportedly attacked in three different locations of the city.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

