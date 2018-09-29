Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Ravensburg Injures at Least 3 People

A stabbing attack in the German city of Ravensburg has left at least three people seriously injured, the police said.
According to a statement issued by the police on Twitter, the suspect, who attacked people with a knife, has already been arrested.
All the three victims were reportedly attacked in three different locations of the city.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.