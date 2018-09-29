Tham Luang to be officially open to public as of December 1





The Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non in Chiang Rai province which has been closed for renovation to restore its natural environment following the dramatic rescue operations to save the lives of the 13 Wild Boar boys and their coach will be officially re-opened to the public on December 1.

Deputy director-general of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, Mr Chongklai Worapongsathorn, however, said that only the tourists’ spots or surrounding areas of the well-known cave, including the crystal clear pond, would be open to tourists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

