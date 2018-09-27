Untold story of rescue of 4 Thais trapped in Tham Luang cave by British divers

Scarcely anyone knew about the rescue of four Thais trapped in flooded Tham Luang cave by two British cave divers days before they found the 13 Wild Board and their coach still alive inside the cave.
This untold episode of yet another rescue mission – low-key though but as dangerous – was unveiled to The Telegraph by the two divers themselves – Richard Stanton and John Volanthen.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
