British diver sues Elon Musk for US$75,000 over ‘pedo,’ ‘child rapist’ accusations





Elon Musk has gone and got himself sued. It’s been threatened for awhile, but yesterday it finally became reality, as British diver Vernon Unsworth filed suit against the Tesla CEO in the U.S. States District Court for the Central District of California over a July tweet in which he dubbed the rescue diver a “pedo guy.”

Unsworth, dubbed a “hero” by many for his role in rescuing 12 Thai boys and their football coach from a flooded Thai cave, is suing for defamation not only over the tweet, but a subsequent interview with Buzzfeed News in which the tech guru referred to the diver as a “child rapist,” according to the court document obtained by Courthouse News.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

Share this article