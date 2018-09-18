Wat Pho voted 3rd best tourist destination in Asia

BANGKOK, 18th September 2018 (NNT) – Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklararm Rajwaramahaviharn Temple or Wat Pho has been voted by Tripdadvisor.com the world’s 17th most popular tourist attraction and third in Asia.
Wat Pho has gone from the 24th most popular tourist site in the world last year to number 17 this year, according to a recent online survey by Tripadvirsor.com. The temple, the 3rd most popular place in Asia after Preah Vihear and Taj Mahal, is even more popular than the Great Wall of China.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.