Pickup driver shot dead after police pursuit in Phuket





PHUKET: A man who sped through a police checkpoint, crashed into another vehicle and later opened fire on police was shot dead in Thalang district early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, identified as Chitsanupong Khruechan, 29, of Phuket’s Muang district, refused to stop his pickup truck at a checkpoint on Thep Krasatri Road around 12.30am, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeraphon Thipcharoen, chief of Phuket police.

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

BANGKOK POST

