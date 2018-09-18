Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket
Phuket

Pickup driver shot dead after police pursuit in Phuket

By TN / September 18, 2018

PHUKET: A man who sped through a police checkpoint, crashed into another vehicle and later opened fire on police was shot dead in Thalang district early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, identified as Chitsanupong Khruechan, 29, of Phuket’s Muang district, refused to stop his pickup truck at a checkpoint on Thep Krasatri Road around 12.30am, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeraphon Thipcharoen, chief of Phuket police.

BANGKOK POST

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

TN

