Pickup driver shot dead after police pursuit in Phuket

PHUKET: A man who sped through a police checkpoint, crashed into another vehicle and later opened fire on police was shot dead in Thalang district early Tuesday morning, police said.
The man, identified as Chitsanupong Khruechan, 29, of Phuket’s Muang district, refused to stop his pickup truck at a checkpoint on Thep Krasatri Road around 12.30am, according to Pol Maj Gen Theeraphon Thipcharoen, chief of Phuket police.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.