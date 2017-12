PHUKET: Tha Chatchai Police arrested two Thai males at 11pm yesterday (Nov 30) when the passenger van they were in was found to have 2,156 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) hidden in a compartment inside the van.

A team of officers from Tha Chatchai Police led by Lt Col Nokorn Chutong arrested the van driver Uthai Jankarn, 41, and his accomplice Phuwadon Pornsawangniwet, 20, both from Trang.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News