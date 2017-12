A highly regarded nurse of 12 years service in Trang drowned inside her car late on Thursday night when her car fell off the bridge of a flooded road while she was driving to work.

The body of Sumalee Kaenhyuk, 39, an in-patient ward nurse at Rassada Hospital was found at 3am on Friday inside her car, whose front was submerged in a canal in Moo 15 village in Tambon Khuanma of Rassada district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation