Arms cache found near Bangkok

An arms cache has been found in a canal edge in Bang Nam Pliew district of Chachoengsao province. It was believed to be used by hardcore redshirt protesters against their political rivals during the political unrest in 2014.

Royal Thai Police deputy commissioner Pol Gen Srivara Rangsibhramanakul disclosed yesterday (Nov 29) that the cache of arms was found last week hidden at the edge of a canal at Village 15 in Tambon Don Chimplee of Bang Nam Pliew district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS