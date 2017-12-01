Friday, December 1, 2017
Home > North > Arms cache found near Bangkok

Arms cache found near Bangkok

Bus stop in Chachoengsao
TN North 0

An arms cache has been found in a canal edge in Bang Nam Pliew district of Chachoengsao province. It was believed to be used by hardcore redshirt protesters against their political rivals during the political unrest in 2014.

Royal Thai Police deputy commissioner Pol Gen Srivara Rangsibhramanakul disclosed yesterday (Nov 29) that the cache of arms was found last week hidden at the edge of a canal at Village 15 in Tambon Don Chimplee of Bang Nam Pliew district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Ayutthaya: 1 million speed pills seized after high-speed chase

Breaking News

Big drug seizure in Chiang Rai, suspect killed

Thai rescue workers

Four killed in Prachin Buri chain-reaction crash

Leave a Reply