Police believe the huge cache of mostly military weapons retrieved on Saturday were intended to be used against authorities who had laid siege to Wat Phra Dhammakaya, including a plot to kill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The weapons were taken from a Pathum Thani house linked to hardcore red-shirt leader Wuthipong Kochathamakun, alias Kotee.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS