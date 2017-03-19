Monday, March 20, 2017
Firearms, Explosives Seized From Redshirt Radio Host’s Home

Red shirt radio and TV station and the Red shirt Newspaper in Chiang Mai
TN Bangkok 0

PATHUM THANI — Officers on Saturday morning seized a number of explosives and firearms at the home of a fugitive Redshirt radio host.

A group of police and soldiers raided a two-story residence belonging to Wutthipong Kochathammakun north of Bangkok in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district this morning. They said they found several weapons including explosives, rifles, shotguns, swords and thousands of bullets in the the home of Whitthipong, aka DJ Ko Tee.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

