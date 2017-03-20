Young Lahu activist “might have been drug dealer”: police

Monday, March 20, 2017
Police believed that the young Lahu activist who was killed during a raid in Chiang Mai province was guilty of drug dealing and might have been involved with the local drug dealing network, otherwise he would not have resisted the soldiers at the checkpoint, a senior provincial police said on Monday.

“We believe that Chaiyapoom (Pasae) was guilty of drug dealing. The police are now investigating and we will conclude the investigation soon,” Pol Lt Colonel Tulanat Kehaloo said.

By Pratch Rujivanarom
The Nation

