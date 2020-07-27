Phuket students hold anti-government protest





PHUKET: Some 350 students turned out for an anti-government rally at Saphan Hin on the outskirts of Phuket Town yesterday evening (July 26) calling for the government to step down and criticising its handling of the COVID-19 economic crisis and the ensuing mass unemployment that has arisen throughout the country.

The protest, which began at about 5:30pm, was held by the “Phuket Liberation” youth group, with many protesters holding placards criticising the government’s rule of the country, claiming that a “dictator” was ignoring the democratic rights of citizens.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

