Phuket students hold anti-government protest

TN
Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: Some 350 students turned out for an anti-government rally at Saphan Hin on the outskirts of Phuket Town yesterday evening (July 26) calling for the government to step down and criticising its handling of the COVID-19 economic crisis and the ensuing mass unemployment that has arisen throughout the country.

The protest, which began at about 5:30pm, was held by the “Phuket Liberation” youth group, with many protesters holding placards criticising the government’s rule of the country, claiming that a “dictator” was ignoring the democratic rights of citizens.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

