PM Prayut leads reforestation in honor of HM King in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI (NNT) – In Chiang Mai province, the Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha led governors of 76 provinces and over 1,000 volunteers in planting trees at Bua Tong Waterfall – Namtok Chet Si National Park in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of His Majesty’s 68th birthday on July 28, 2020, adding to a targeted 428,800 hectares of forest planted by the year 2027.

Gen. Prayut offered his best wishes to His Majesty the King before leading the planting ceremony with a teak tree. The undertaking is part of an expedited project looking to plant 161.6 hectares of forest in the six provinces of Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Si Thammarat by July 28. The areas will also have more than 10 dykes built, while another 16 hectares per province of trees are planted.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

