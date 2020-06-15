Mon. Jun 15th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut says King does not want lese-majeste law to be invoked against anyone

1 min read
31 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand’s lèse-majesté law has not been invoked against anyone in Thailand in the past few years, because of the wishesof His Majesty the King, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday.

Admitting that breaching the law is a matter of serious concernto him, he said he didn’t understand why there are people, especially some students, who continue to offend the revered high institution or try to link the institution with an incident which allegedly took place in a foreign country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Prayut says King does not want lese-majeste law to be invoked against anyone 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures

60 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: ‘Keep foreign tourists out’: Poll

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Chiang Mai Zoo Reopens After 3-Month Closure Due to Coronavirus

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut says King does not want lese-majeste law to be invoked against anyone

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures

60 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close