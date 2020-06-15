Prayut says King does not want lese-majeste law to be invoked against anyone





Thailand’s lèse-majesté law has not been invoked against anyone in Thailand in the past few years, because of the wishesof His Majesty the King, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday.

Admitting that breaching the law is a matter of serious concernto him, he said he didn’t understand why there are people, especially some students, who continue to offend the revered high institution or try to link the institution with an incident which allegedly took place in a foreign country.

By Thai PBS World

