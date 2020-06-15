COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures

COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures1 min read
BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) — Tourism will resume under strict disease control and public health measures that will include the limited opening of tourist destinations, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Regarding attempts to restart tourism, the prime minister said the government was working in two areas that were local tourism and international one and it was studying which tourist destinations should reopen.
