Mon. Jun 15th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Koh Phi Phi Island main town

Koh Phi Phi Island main town. Photo: Vasenka Photography / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) — Tourism will resume under strict disease control and public health measures that will include the limited opening of tourist destinations, according to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Regarding attempts to restart tourism, the prime minister said the government was working in two areas that were local tourism and international one and it was studying which tourist destinations should reopen.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut says King does not want lese-majeste law to be invoked against anyone

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: ‘Keep foreign tourists out’: Poll

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Chiang Mai Zoo Reopens After 3-Month Closure Due to Coronavirus

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut says King does not want lese-majeste law to be invoked against anyone

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Tourism Will Resume With Strict Health Measures

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close