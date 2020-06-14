COVID-19: ‘Keep foreign tourists out’: Poll





A majority of people do not want foreign tourists to return soon while the Covid-19 situation in the country is improving, saying foreigners could spread the disease and Thai people should be able to enjoy the country first, according to the results of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between June 9-12 on 1,116 people throughout the country to gauge their opinions after the government announced the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown and invited the Thai people to visit places around the country to help stimulate the economy.

