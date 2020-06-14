Sun. Jun 14th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand records one new coronavirus case on Sunday

1 min read
3 hours ago TN
The Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that emerged in 2012

The Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) that emerged in 2012. Photo: National Institutes of Health (NIH) / United States Government.


Thailand recorded just one more COVID-19 coronavirus case today, while there have been no locally-transmitted infections for 20 consecutive days.

According to the CCSA, the new patient is a Thai woman who arrived from the United States and entered state quarantine in Bangkok. She brings the cumulative infections in Thailand to 3,135, with 2,987 recoveries and 90 still in hospital. The death toll remains at 58.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand records one new coronavirus case on Sunday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: ‘Keep foreign tourists out’: Poll

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

Authorities Burn 13 Tonnes of Seized Marijuana

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chulalongkorn University COVID-19 vaccine development shows promise

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: ‘Keep foreign tourists out’: Poll

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

Authorities Burn 13 Tonnes of Seized Marijuana

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records one new coronavirus case on Sunday

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chulalongkorn University COVID-19 vaccine development shows promise

3 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close