Thailand records one new coronavirus case on Sunday





Thailand recorded just one more COVID-19 coronavirus case today, while there have been no locally-transmitted infections for 20 consecutive days.

According to the CCSA, the new patient is a Thai woman who arrived from the United States and entered state quarantine in Bangkok. She brings the cumulative infections in Thailand to 3,135, with 2,987 recoveries and 90 still in hospital. The death toll remains at 58.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

