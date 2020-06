BANGKOK, June 12 (TNA) – Thai authorities on Friday destroyed 13 tonnes of marijuana that have been seized from smugglers and dealers.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has collected marijuana from law enforcement agencies such as drug suppression police bureau and the Customs Department.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts