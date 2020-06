A Russian man and two Thai men have been charged with drug smuggling after 296 packs of dried marijuana were seized from their pickup truck in Maha Sarakham province during the curfew.

Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang on Thursday announced the arrests of the three drug suspects during a media briefing.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts