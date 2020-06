One of Thailand’s best known actor/directors, Sarunyoo “Tua” Wongkrachang, died of liver cancer at Chulalongkorn Hospital on Wednesday. He was 59.

Trained as an architect at Chulalongkorn University, Sarunyu’s heart and mind belonged in acting and, eventually, directing – a career which he loved and pursued for the rest of his life.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

