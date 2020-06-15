No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday1 min read
The government of Thailand reported zero new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total number of infections at 3,135 with 58 deaths since January.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the country had not recorded any new locally infected cases for 21 days, and the past 24 hours saw no newly confirmed cases among quarantined returnees either.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS