Mon. Jun 15th, 2020

No new coronavirus cases in Thailand on Monday

Man wearing a face mask to protect himself against coronavirus (COVID-19)

Man wearing a face mask to protect himself against coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Bicanski / PIXNIO. CC0.


The government of Thailand reported zero new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total number of infections at 3,135 with 58 deaths since January.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the country had not recorded any new locally infected cases for 21 days, and the past 24 hours saw no newly confirmed cases among quarantined returnees either.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

