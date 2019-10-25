Police mull lèse majesté charge against driver involved in road rage incident

Police mull lèse majesté charge against driver involved in road rage incident1 min read
Police are considering filing a charge of lèse majesté against a hot-tempered motorist, who allegedly makde insulting remarks about the Thai people in general and the country’s highest institution, in a road rage incident in the Buddha Monthon district of Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday.
Pol Lt-Gen Kamron Boonlert, commander of Nakhon Pathom provincial police, said today (Friday) that police have released 24-year old foreign-educated student, Rachot Wangitcharoensuk, without filing a custodial charge, late Thursday night after questioning him for several hours.
By Thai PBS World