To relieve congestion at the capital’s two main gateways, the Transport Ministry’s Airports Department has proposed building a new airport in Nakhon Pathom, an adjacent province to Bangkok in the west, with an estimated investment of 20 billion baht.

But the project has drawn a mixed reaction. Some locals who will lose their land fear their livelihoods will be destroyed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Thodsapol Hongthong

BANGKOK POST

