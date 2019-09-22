Sun. Sep 22nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Hong Kong Riot Police Move to Curb Airport Protest after Violent Clashes

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 747-4D7 landing at Hong Kong airport

Thai Airways Boeing 747-4D7 on final approach at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Aero Icarus.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Hong Kong riot police took up position at the main rail station serving the airport on Sunday to prevent a new anti-government protest targeting air travel after a night of violent street clashes in the Chinese-ruled territory.

Protesters have targeted the airport before, occupying the arrivals hall, blocking approach roads and setting street fires in the nearby town of Tung Chung, and trashing its subway station.

The Airport Express train, which takes passengers under the harbor and across a series of bridges to the airport, built on reclaimed land around an outlying island, was only allowing passengers to board in downtown Hong Kong, not on the Kowloon peninsula, the Airport Authority said.

And only people holding flight tickets were allowed to enter the terminal. Bus services were also affected.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ten People Killed, 16 Injured as a Result of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in China

17 mins ago TN
2 min read

Philippines: Ex-Governor Wounded, Bodyguard Killed in Ambush

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Erdogan threatens to open the gates to Europe for refugees

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Swimming banned at two Kanchanaburi waterfalls

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ten People Killed, 16 Injured as a Result of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in China

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

35 year old Russian Boxer falls to his death in Pattaya

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Nakhon Pathom airport under scrutiny

34 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close