Hong Kong Police Use Tear as Protesters Throw Bricks, Petrol Bombs





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Hong Kong police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near Admiralty and the Legislative Council, local media reported.

The organisers of the protests canceled Saturday’s demonstration in Hong Kong after the police had turned down the request for holding it. Despite this, hundreds of people took to the streets and paralysed several central districts in the city.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, some of the protesters threw bricks, petrol bombs and other objects into the government buildings, and the police had to react accordingly.

