Songkhla gold shop heist linked to insurgents





Songkhla: The robbery of a gold shop in Na Thawi district on Saturday, in which a group of armed robbers made off with gold worth over 85 million baht, could be linked to the southern insurgency, police said on Sunday.

While the police are still waiting for more forensic evidence to back up their theory, investigators are 80% sure the case is related to the unrest in the South, said the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, Pol Lt Gen Ronasilp Phusara.

