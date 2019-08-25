Gold worth 60 million baht stolen from shop in Songkhla

Gold worth 60 million baht stolen from shop in Songkhla1 min read
Five people, dressed in para military uniforms and armed with assault rifles, robbed a gold shop in the downtown Na Thawee district of Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla on Saturday and fled with gold and ornaments worth about 60 million baht.
According to police reports, the five robbers, three men and two women, arrived at the Suchada gold shop in a white van, stolen earlier in the day from a man in neighboring Pattani province.
By Thai PBS World