Gold worth 60 million baht stolen from shop in Songkhla





Five people, dressed in para military uniforms and armed with assault rifles, robbed a gold shop in the downtown Na Thawee district of Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla on Saturday and fled with gold and ornaments worth about 60 million baht.

According to police reports, the five robbers, three men and two women, arrived at the Suchada gold shop in a white van, stolen earlier in the day from a man in neighboring Pattani province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



