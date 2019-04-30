Thai Gold Bracelets and chains

Thai Gold Bracelets and chains. Photo: Thailand News.

Pattaya

Man wanted for B2m gold shop heist in Sattahip surrenders to police

By TN / April 30, 2019

A Pattaya hotel employee wanted for a 2-million-baht robbery of a gold shop in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Sunday has surrendered to police in Phachi district of Ayutthaya.

Sornchai Ninsonthi, 34, a native of Phichit’s Wachira Banrami district, contacted Phachi police station early on Tuesday saying he wanted to turn himself in.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close