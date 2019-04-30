Man wanted for B2m gold shop heist in Sattahip surrenders to police

A Pattaya hotel employee wanted for a 2-million-baht robbery of a gold shop in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Sunday has surrendered to police in Phachi district of Ayutthaya.
Sornchai Ninsonthi, 34, a native of Phichit’s Wachira Banrami district, contacted Phachi police station early on Tuesday saying he wanted to turn himself in.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
