Unidentified Women steals 35,000 baht from Jomtien Buddhist Temple while monks are resting

By TN / April 30, 2019

Jomtien – On April 27th, 2019, around 3:00 in the afternoon, an unidentified woman who police believe is Thai and between 25-35 years of age snuck into the offices of a Buddhist Temple in Jomtien while a monk was sleeping and stole 35,000 baht from the office. The money had been donated by temple visitors and was to go towards the ongoing refurbishment of the building.

The Abbott of the temple has reached out to the public as police continue to try to identify her. She fled the temple immediately after locating and stealing the cash.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

